Doctors, authorities 'defend us amid crisis', pope says

Vatican City, March 20 - Pope Francis said Friday that medical professionals and authorities are the "columns" who defend us amid the coronavirus crisis during daily Mass at the Casa Santa Marta residence inside the Vatican. "Yesterday, I received the message of a priest from the area of Bergamo who asked to pray for doctors in Bergamo, Treviglio, Brescia, Cremona, who are at the limit with their work, who are giving their lives to help the sick, to save lives", the pontiff said at the beginning of morning Mass. "We also pray for authorities, it is not easy to manage this moment for them and many times they suffer due to misunderstandings", he added. "Both doctors, hospital personnel, medical volunteers and authorities at this time are columns helping us move forward and defending us in this crisis", the pope said. "Let's pray for them", he concluded.