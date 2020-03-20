Coronavirus: New case in Vò after several days without any

Venice, March 20 - A new case of the coronavirus was reported overnight in Vo' Euganeo, the first virus hotspot in Veneto, after days in which the tally had been none. The new case brought the tally in the town near Padua to 83 since the start of the epidemic. Padua, excluding Vò, is the province with most cases in Veneto at 943, (+42 over Thursday), followed by Verona (784, +66) and Treviso (719, +49).