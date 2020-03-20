Coronavirus: Italy's GDP to fall 8% first half - report

Rome, March 20 - Italy's gross domestic product will fall 8% in the first half of the year due to the coronavirus, the REF Ricerche think tank said Friday. This compared to a -1%/-3% contraction contained in a previous report. "The fall," the research centre said, "regards with this intensity only the last part of the first quarter, which could close with a decrease of 3% on the last quarter of 2019, and fully manifest itself in the second quarter, when the fall would be another 5% on the first quarter". REF said a rebound was possible starting from the third quarter of this year.