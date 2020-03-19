Coronavirus: Apple announces Civil Protection donation

Coronavirus: 65 docs, nurses from Cuba going to Crema
Rome
19 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 19 - Apple CEO Tim Cook on Thursday announced a big donation to Italy's Civil Protection Department to help it battle the coronavirus. "It's never been more important to support each other," Cook said via Twitter. "We're making a substantial donation including medical supplies to Protezione Civile in Italy, to help the heroic first responders, medical personnel & volunteers working tirelessly to protect & save lives. "Vicini all'Italia".
