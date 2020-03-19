Coronavirus: Foreign Ministry launches We Are Italy campaign

Rome, March 19 - The foreign ministry said Thursday it had launched the #WeAreItaly #StayTunedOnIt campaign to promote the most creative and vital spirits of Italian culture around the world amid the coronavirus pandemic. Andrea Bocelli, Uto Ughi, Tiziano Ferro, Paolo Fresu, Ada Montellanico, Nek, Andrea Griminelli, Rita Marcotulli, Fabrizio Bosso and many other artists have signed up for the initiative and produced video messages to spread abroad the invitation to stay connected with the Italian cultural world.