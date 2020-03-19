Pope says hope needed as 'everything seems to totter'

Vatican City, March 19 - Pope Francis said hope was needed as "everything seems to be tottering" amid the coronavirus emergency on Thursday. "In this unprecedented situation, in which everything seems to be tottering, let's help each other stay solid in what really counts," he said in a video message to an Italian Bishops' Conference (CEI) prayer initiative. "It is an indication of a path that I find in many letters from your pastors who, in sharing such a dramatic moment, are trying to sustain your hopes and faith with their prayers". The pope said he was praying St Joseph to "supplicate the Lord to free the world from all kinds of pandemic". "Protect, Holy Guardian, this country of ours," he asked the saint. Francis said he was praying for scientists, doctors and volunteers fighting the pandemic.