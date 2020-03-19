Coronavirus: Picking up returning people OK

Coronavirus: 65 docs, nurses from Cuba going to Crema
Rome
19 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 19 - Italians will be able to go to airports, ports and stations to pick up relatives and friends who are returning to Italy, the civil protection department said Thursday. All those who have returned ill have to report to ASL local health agencies and spend 14 days in isolation. It had hitherto been unclear how the thousands of Italians now returning to Italy would reach their homes.
