Coronavirus: OK to rehiring retired docs

Rome, March 19 - The INPS social security and pensions agency on Thursday issued a circular approving the hiring of retired doctors to work in the coronavirus emergency. Posts may be conferred waiving legislation on personnel costs, the agency said. The hirings will be made within the limits of the government's aid package approved on March 9, INPS said. Doctors who have taken early retirement under the government's 'quota 100' scheme will be able to start work again, INPS said.