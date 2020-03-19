Coronavirus: 22-day-old boy discharged from Bergamo hospital

Coronavirus: 2 doctors die in Como, toll rises to 13
19 Marzo 2020
Bergamo, March 19 - A 22-day-old baby boy with the coronavirus, Italy's first case of a baby positive for COVID-19, was discharged from a Bergamo hospital after recovering on Thursday. The boy was admitted with the virus on March 3 after being born on February 11 at a hospital in Alzano Lombardo, the epicenter of the outbreak in the Bergamo area. The mother also tested positive on March 3, but the father was negative.
