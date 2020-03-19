Coronavirus: Exponential growth averted say physicists

Coronavirus: 2 doctors die in Como, toll rises to 13
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30
Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati
Rome
19 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 19 - An exponential growth in coronavirus cases in Italy has been averted despite Wednesday's dramatic jump of 475 deaths in 24 hours, a group of Italian physicists who have set up a Facebook page analyzing the scientific data on the virus said Thursday. However, they said, "the growth is still sustained in Italy and will probably continue to be so, we'll have to wait until the end of the month before seeing an eventual slowdown".
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su