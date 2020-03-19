Di Maio working on supply of 100 mn masks from China

Coronavirus: 2 doctors die in Como, toll rises to 13
19 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 19 - Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is "working on" the supply of 100 million face masks for the coronavirus emergency from a Chinese firm, informed sources told ANSA Thursday. Di Maio has already spoken of the plan to Premier Giuseppe Conte, Health Minister Roberto Speranza, and emergency commissioners Angelo Borrelli and Domenico Arcuri, the sources said. The contract has already been signed, they said. After the arrival of many pulmonary ventilators from China and other countries, the emergency has now turned to supplying face masks for doctors, nurses and other health operators.
