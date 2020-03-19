Coronavirus: Vatican Radio to play national anthem

Vatican City, March 19 - Vatican Radio will join Italian radio stations in playing the Italian national anthem at 11.00 on Friday along with three other songs that are "symbols of Italy at this time of great difficulty for all" amid the coronavirus emergency, Vatican Radio-Vatican News chief Massimiliano Menichetti said Thursday. "The Pope's radio," he said, "has no borders and historically has informed, helped and comforted millions of people all over the world. "Today Vatican Radio is close to those who undergoing tribulation due to COVID-19".