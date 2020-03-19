Giovedì 19 Marzo 2020 | 16:43

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: 2 doctors die in Como, toll rises to 13

Coronavirus: 2 doctors die in Como, toll rises to 13

 
Bergamo
Coronavirus: 22-day-old boy discharged from Bergamo hospital

Coronavirus: 22-day-old boy discharged from Bergamo hospital

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Exponential growth averted say physicists

Coronavirus: Exponential growth averted say physicists

 
New York
Italy's GDP set to be down 2% in 2020 - Fitch

Italy's GDP set to be down 2% in 2020 - Fitch

 
Rome
Di Maio working on supply of 100 mn masks from China

Di Maio working on supply of 100 mn masks from China

 
Vatican City
Coronavirus: Vatican Radio to play national anthem

Coronavirus: Vatican Radio to play national anthem

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Another 3 doctors die, total now 10

Coronavirus: Another 3 doctors die, total now 10

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Fontana asks Conte to beef up measures (3)

Coronavirus: Fontana asks Conte to beef up measures (3)

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 53,000 cited for breaking lockdown in 8 days

Coronavirus: 53,000 cited for breaking lockdown in 8 days

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Man arrested after leaving house arrest

Coronavirus: Man arrested after leaving house arrest

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Work together Mattarella tells parties

Coronavirus: Work together Mattarella tells parties

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariwelfare
Coronavirus, Comune Bari potenzia contatti telefonici per persone più fragili

Coronavirus, Comune Bari potenzia contatti telefonici per persone più fragili

 
LecceIl rogo
Salento, incendio distrugge tre ettari di alberi vicino i laghi Alimini

Salento, incendio distrugge tre ettari di alberi vicino i laghi Alimini

 
Foggiaemergenza coronavirus
Coronavirus, vigile positivo, chiuso comando Polizia locale

Coronavirus, vigile positivo, chiuso comando Polizia locale

 
Materaemergenza coronavirus
Pisticci, dichiara di aver avuto febbre: giovane senza documenti messo in quarantena

Pisticci, dichiara di aver avuto febbre: giovane senza documenti messo in quarantena

 
PotenzaL'emergenza
Basilicata, Bcc dona alla Regione 10 ventilatori polmonari

Basilicata, Bcc dona alla Regione 10 ventilatori polmonari

 
Batla disponibilità
Coronavirus, 5 aziende di Bisceglie pronte a produrre mascherine

Coronavirus, 5 aziende di Bisceglie pronte a produrre mascherine

 
BrindisiDue donne e un uomo
Brindisi, rifiutano la fila nel market e minacciano agenti: 3 denunciati (2 donne)

Brindisi, rifiutano la fila nel market e minacciano agenti: 3 denunciati (2 donne)

 
TarantoAccordo siglato
Coronavirus, Mittal Taranto, 3800 a lavoro su 3 turni

Coronavirus, Mittal Taranto, 3800 a lavoro su 3 turni

 

Vatican City

Coronavirus: Vatican Radio to play national anthem

At 11:00 Friday with all Italian radio stations

Coronavirus: Vatican Radio to play national anthem

Vatican City, March 19 - Vatican Radio will join Italian radio stations in playing the Italian national anthem at 11.00 on Friday along with three other songs that are "symbols of Italy at this time of great difficulty for all" amid the coronavirus emergency, Vatican Radio-Vatican News chief Massimiliano Menichetti said Thursday. "The Pope's radio," he said, "has no borders and historically has informed, helped and comforted millions of people all over the world. "Today Vatican Radio is close to those who undergoing tribulation due to COVID-19".

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati