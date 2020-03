Coronavirus: Another 3 doctors die, total now 10

Rome, March 19 - Another three doctors have died with the coronavirus in Italy bringing the death toll to 10 in all, the national federation of doctors guilds FNOMCEO said Thursday. The three new fatalities are Luigi Ablondi, former general manager of Crema hospital; Giuseppe Finzi, a hospital doctor in Cremona; and Antonino Buttafuoco, a general practitioner in Bergamo. "The toll is getting longer," said FNOMCEO.