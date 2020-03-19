Coronavirus: 53,000 cited for breaking lockdown in 8 days

Coronavirus: Another 3 doctors die, total now 10
19 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 19 - Some 8,297 people out of 200,154 controlled for complying with the coronavirus lockdown were cited Wednesday, the interior ministry said Thursday. Some 116,712 shops were controlled, 195 shopowners cited and 29 shops shuttered on Wednesday, the ministry said. This brought to 1,225,169 the number of people controlled from March 11 to March 18, 51,892 of whom cited for breaking the lockdown rules and 1,126 cited for making false statements - a total of over 53,000 cited in eight days. The number of shops controlled is 643,726 and 1,668 owners cited.
