Coronavirus: Man arrested after leaving house arrest

Coronavirus: Another 3 doctors die, total now 10
Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30
Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati
Milan
19 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 19 - A 26-year-old thief was arrested Wednesday for leaving house arrest to meet two teenage friends in a Milan park. The trio were spotted by police enforcing a ban on public gatherings amid the coronavirus pandemic, who then discovered the man had fled house arrest. The men were also cited for breaking the ban.
