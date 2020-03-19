Coronavirus: Mayor bans sport, strolls

Viterbo, March 19 - The mayor of Tarquinia on the coast near Viterbo north of Rome on Thursday banned all outdoor sporting activity and exercise including taking a stroll amid the coronavirus emergency. "Here in Tarquinia, in the last few days, it was like being on holiday, everyone was out and about, everyone was at the seaside, everyone on their bikes or running," said first citizen Alessandro Giulivi. "That's why I have issued a very strict ordinance, the first of its kind in Italy, that bans all types of sporting and exercise activity. No more strolling. "Italians need drastic measures, they haven't understood the gravity of what is happening and what is yet to come".