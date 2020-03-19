Coronavirus: Work together Mattarella tells parties

Rome, March 19 - President Sergio Mattarella on Thursday urged Italy's political parties to work together against the coronavirus. Sources said he had urged government and opposition parties to show unity and the utmost collaboration possible. The sources said Mattarella had had phone contacts with all political forces in the last few days, as well as with several foreign heads of State. Opposition leader Matteo Salvini said Thursday he had spoken to Mattarella to express the opposition's continued "total willingness to collaborate" with the government on the coronavirus emergency. "But it takes two to do so," Salvini said after the conversation with the head of State. Salvini, who leads the nationalist League party, has been critical of a 25-billion-euro government package to help households, businesses and health workers weather the coronavirus storm.