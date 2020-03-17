Coronavirus: Difficult climate calls for unity - president

Rome, March 17 - The "difficult climate" of the coronavirus emergency calls for unity, the Italian president's office said on the anniversary of Italian unification on Tuesday. "Today, all over Italy we are celebrating the day of national unity, of the Constitution, of the national anthem and the national flag," it said. "Respecting the safety norms for the health emergency the presidency of the republic has cancelled the scheduled public ceremonies. The climate of difficulty, uncertainty and suffering w are living through make all the more stringent the necessity for the substantive unity of all citizens around Constitutional values and republican symbols".