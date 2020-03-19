Coronavirus: Pharmacist dies in Val d'Aosta

Rome, March 19 - A 64-year-old man in Val d'Aosta has become the first pharmacist in Italy to die with the coronavirus. Lorenzo Repetto, owner of a pharmacy in Saint Vincent, died in hospital on the night of Wednesday and Thursday, Federfarma President Marco Cossolo said. "I am deeply saddened by the passing of my colleague," he said. "We continue to urgently demand protection equipment for pharmacy owners and their collaborators".