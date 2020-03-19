Coronavirus: Chinese couple discharged from Spallanzani

Rome, March 19 - A couple of Chinese tourists from Wuhan who were the first to be hospitalised in Italy's coronavirus outbreak in late January were discharged from Rome's Spallanzani infectious-disease hospital on Thursday. "As of today the Chinese couple has definitively left the Spallanzani and they will be moved to the San Filippo Neri so the woman's neuromotory rehabilitation can be completed", said the Spallanzani's health director, Francesco Vaia, talking to Sky. The married couple were the first to be hospitalized in Italy for the coronavirus on January 31 after arriving in Italy from Wuhan on January 23.