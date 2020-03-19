Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital in 'desperate' need

Coronavirus: Pharmacist dies in Val d'Aosta
Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30
Coronavirus in Puglia, 31 nuovi casi: anche una neonata di 2 mesi. Quattro morti: 2 a Bari, uno a Brindisi e Bat
Basilicata, sono 34 i contagiati
Milan, March 19 - A hospital in Bergamo, the Italian province worst hit by the coronavirus pandemic, on Thursday said it "desperately" needed more medical staff and equipment to cope with the influx of patients. "We desperately need nurses and doctors, as well as ventilation equipment and individual protection devices," said Stefano Fagiuoli, department of medicine chief at the Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital. Writing in English and directing the appeal abroad too, he said the hospital was in a "full emergency".
