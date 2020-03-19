Coronavirus: Army takes Bergamo coffins out of Lombardy

Milan, March 18 - The Italian army has started taking coffins from Bergamo, the city worst-hit by the coronavirus outbreak, to crematoriums outside the Lombardy region after local services were unable to process the dead. The first convoy of military vehicles on Wednesday night took an initial 60 coffins from Bergamo cemetery to other regions' crematoriums so funerals could be carried out. Coffins had been piling up, unburied, in the northern city's cemetery.