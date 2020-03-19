Giovedì 19 Marzo 2020 | 13:09

Rome
Coronavirus: Pharmacist dies in Val d'Aosta

Coronavirus: Pharmacist dies in Val d'Aosta

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Chinese couple discharged from Spallanzani

Coronavirus: Chinese couple discharged from Spallanzani

 
Rome
Mattarella says Italy looks to pope with faith

Mattarella says Italy looks to pope with faith

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Lockdown will be extended says Conte

Coronavirus: Lockdown will be extended says Conte

 
Milan
Bourse rallies, spread falls on ECB measures

Bourse rallies, spread falls on ECB measures

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Army takes Bergamo coffins out of Lombardy

Coronavirus: Army takes Bergamo coffins out of Lombardy

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital in 'desperate' need

Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital in 'desperate' need

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 475 to 2,978

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 475 to 2,978

 
Rome
Italy's doctors, nurses performing miracles says WHO

Italy's doctors, nurses performing miracles says WHO

 
Rome
Raffaele Trano ejected from M5S House caucus

Raffaele Trano ejected from M5S House caucus

 
Sao Paulo
Coronavirus:Many Italy deaths because lots of old-Bolsonaro

Coronavirus:Many Italy deaths because lots of old-Bolsonaro

 

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

Baril'emergenza
Coronavirus, Puglia 210 posti letto in 2 ospedali GVM Care & Research

Coronavirus, Puglia 210 posti letto in 2 ospedali GVM Care & Research

 
Batla disponibilità
Coronavirus, 5 aziende di Bisceglie pronte a produrre mascherine

Coronavirus, 5 aziende di Bisceglie pronte a produrre mascherine

 
Foggiail mistero
Foggia, 25enne ferito al piede da una fucilata rischia l'amputazione dell'arto

Foggia, 25enne ferito al piede da una fucilata rischia l'amputazione dell'arto

 
PotenzaIl bollettino regionale
Coronavirus, Basilicata salgono a 34 i contagiati

Coronavirus, Basilicata salgono a 34 i contagiati

 
BrindisiDue donne e un uomo
Brindisi, rifiutano la fila nel market e minacciano agenti: 3 denunciati (2 donne)

Brindisi, rifiutano la fila nel market e minacciano agenti: 3 denunciati (2 donne)

 
LecceSalento
Mascherine, gara di solidarietà di 30 casalinghe a Sternatia: ne realizzano 2500

Mascherine, gara di solidarietà di 30 casalinghe a Sternatia: ne realizzano 2500

 
Materasolidarietà
Coronavirus, la diocesi di Matera dona 35mila euro all'ospedale

Coronavirus, la diocesi di Matera dona 35mila euro all'ospedale

 
TarantoAccordo siglato
Coronavirus, Mittal Taranto, 3800 a lavoro su 3 turni

Coronavirus, Mittal Taranto, 3800 a lavoro su 3 turni

 

Milan

Bourse rallies, spread falls on ECB measures

'Extraordinary action for extraordinary times' says Lagarde

Bourse rallies, spread falls on ECB measures

Milan, March 19 - The Milan bourse rallied and the bond spread fell Thursday after measures from the European Central Bank to prop up financial markets amid the coronavirus emergency. The Milan bourse gained an initial 4.4% before subsiding to a 2.4% gain and the spread plummeted to 180 from 280 earlier this week after the ECB said it would inject another 750 billion euros of its quantitative easing bond-buying programme to bolster the eurozone economy. ECB chief Christine Lagarde, criticised last week for saying it was not the bank's job to curb spreads, said "you need extraordinary action in extraordinary times". Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte hailed the ECB's action and said "Europe has sounded a loud blow" against the virus.

