Bourse rallies, spread falls on ECB measures

Milan, March 19 - The Milan bourse rallied and the bond spread fell Thursday after measures from the European Central Bank to prop up financial markets amid the coronavirus emergency. The Milan bourse gained an initial 4.4% before subsiding to a 2.4% gain and the spread plummeted to 180 from 280 earlier this week after the ECB said it would inject another 750 billion euros of its quantitative easing bond-buying programme to bolster the eurozone economy. ECB chief Christine Lagarde, criticised last week for saying it was not the bank's job to curb spreads, said "you need extraordinary action in extraordinary times". Italian Premier Giuseppe Conte hailed the ECB's action and said "Europe has sounded a loud blow" against the virus.