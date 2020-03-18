Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 475 to 2,978

Mercoledì 18 Marzo 2020 | 19:13

Rome
Rome
Rome
Sao Paulo
Rome
Trieste
Rome
Rome
Rome
Rome
Bergamo
calcio
Materasolidarietà
Barisolidarietà
BatL'appello
TarantoAccordo siglato
Foggiacontrolli
PotenzaLa decisione
BrindisiNel brindisino
Leccepericolo contagio
Rome

Over 1,000 have recovered in 24 hours, rise in new cases steady

Rome, March 18 - Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Wednesday that 2,978 people have died with the coronavirus in Italy, 475 more than Tuesday. The rise on Tuesday was 345. He said that 4,025 people in Italy have recovered from COVID-19, 1,084 more than Tuesday. Tuesday's daily rise was 192. He said 28,710 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,648 more than Tuesday. The takes the overall number of people infected, including people who have died and those who have recovered, has reached 35,713.

