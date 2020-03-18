Italy's doctors, nurses performing miracles says WHO

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 475 to 2,978
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30
Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20
Rome
18 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 18 - The World Health Organization said Wednesday that Italian doctors and nurses fighting the coronavirus outbreak were "working miracles". WHO emergency department chief Michael Ryan said "the number of patients who have gone into intensive care and have been saved by doctors and nurses in Italy is a miracle". He lauded the "incredible strength and courage" of the Italian health staff.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su