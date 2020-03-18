Raffaele Trano ejected from M5S House caucus

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up 475 to 2,978
NEWS DALLA SEZIONE
i più visti della sezione
NEWS DALLE PROVINCE
i più letti
Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30
Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20
Rome
18 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 18 - MP Raffaele Trano was expelled from the Lower House caucus of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday, majority sources told ANSA. It was not immediately announced when he had been ejected, but several former colleagues were expelled for breaching party rules on paying back part of their parliamentary salaries or voting against the M5S. Like the others, Trano is expected to join the mixed caucus.
LE RUBRICHE
Lascia il tuo commento
Condividi le tue opinioni su