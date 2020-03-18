Raffaele Trano ejected from M5S House caucus

Rome, March 18 - MP Raffaele Trano was expelled from the Lower House caucus of the ruling anti-establishment 5-Star Movement (M5S) on Wednesday, majority sources told ANSA. It was not immediately announced when he had been ejected, but several former colleagues were expelled for breaching party rules on paying back part of their parliamentary salaries or voting against the M5S. Like the others, Trano is expected to join the mixed caucus.