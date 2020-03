Coronavirus:Many Italy deaths because lots of old-Bolsonaro

Sao Paulo, March 18 - Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro said Italy's death toll from the coronavirus is so high because of the nation's aging population. "Italy is a city... a country full of old people," Bolsonaro told reporters when asked about the spread of COVID-19 and measures to combat it. "There is at least one couple in every building, like in Copacabana, and that's why there are so many deaths".