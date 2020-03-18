Mercoledì 18 Marzo 2020 | 17:33

Sao Paulo
Coronavirus:Many Italy deaths because lots of old-Bolsonaro

Rome
Coronavirus: 'Cure Italy' decree goes into effect

Trieste
Military controls near Slovenia border

Rome
Coronavirus: PGA denies FT Ryder Cup suspension report

Rome
Coronavirus: Eurovision Song Contest cancelled

Rome
Coronavirus: Serie A may restart May 3-Spadafora

Rome
Govt may ban all open-air activities - Spadafora

Bergamo
Coronavirus: Pope calls Bergamo bishop

Rome
Govt to set up field hospitals in Lombardy, E.Romagna

Milan
Coronavirus: Soon won't be able to help sick - Fontana

Rome
Coronavirus: Bono releases new song inspired by Italians

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

BatL'appello
Coronavirus, Polizia allo stremo nella BAT: il sindacato Coisp chiede il supporto dell'Esercito

TarantoAccordo siglato
Coronavirus, Mittal Taranto, 3800 a lavoro su 3 turni

BariIl provvedimento
Bari, da venerdì 20 marzo stop al pagamento sulle strisce blu

MateraCuriosità nel Materano
Coronavirus, a Miglionico anziano esce di casa e porta a spasso la gallina

Foggiacontrolli
Orta Nova al setaccio, presi 2 ricercati, arrestati altri 2 per ricettazione

PotenzaLa decisione
Coronavirus: l’ospedale di Venosa sarà a supporto dell’emergenza

BrindisiNel brindisino
Assicuratore intasca i soldi per pagare bolli scaduti e non li versa: denunciato per truffa

Leccepericolo contagio
Coronavirus, controlli serrati nel Leccese, 61 denunciati

Puglia, il virus

Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. 16 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi diventano 13

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus, salgono a 158 i contagiati in Puglia. 7 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi restano 10

Coronavirus Puglia, i morti salgono a 18. Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età

Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

Coronavirus, salgono a 18 i positivi in Basilicata

Rome

Coronavirus: 'Cure Italy' decree goes into effect

Salvini says measures are not enough, may not back it

Rome, March 17 - The government's 25-billion-euro 'Cure Italy' decree to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus on households and businesses and bolster the hard-pressed health system went into effect on Wednesday. The decree, which also aims to trigger cash flows of up to 350 billion, acts in five areas: measures to boost the health service; measures to support employment; measures to sustain liquidity through the banking system: fiscal measures to support households and businesses; and further measures including deferring tax and mortgage payments and helping parents with young children at home with a 600-euro bonus for paying babysitters. The decree also: stops all evictions until the end of June; puts off the deadline for car insurance payments for two weeks; and introduces a moratorium on bank loans to small and medium-sized firms. It also envisages putting off a referendum on cutting the number of MPs until the autumn. There will be a 100-euro bonus for workers continuing to go into work rather than work from home, amounting to an 8.8 million euros package. Three out of four shops have shut down in March and in order to help them, the decree sets aside 365 million euros for rent subsidies. Opposition nationalist League leader Matteo Salvini reiterated that the measures were "not enough" and said "we won't to ratify the decree unless it changes".

