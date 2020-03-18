Coronavirus: PGA denies FT Ryder Cup suspension report

Rome, March 18 - The USPGA on Wednesday denied a Financial Times report that the 2020 Ryder Cup would be put off until next year. In a statement, the PGA said the FT's report that the postponement would be officially announced in two weeks' time was "imprecise". Team Europe captain Padraig Harrington said "for now there has been no talk of a possible postponement". The tournament is due to take place on September 25-27 at Heven in Wisconsin. Earlier this week the 48-year-old Dubliner ruled out the tournament taking place behind closed doors, in an interview with the Irish Independent.