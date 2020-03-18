Coronavirus: Eurovision Song Contest cancelled
Rome
18 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 18 - The Eurovision Song Contest, scheduled to take place in Rotterdam on May 16, has been cancelled due to the coronavirus crisis, organizers said Wednesday. Diodato, with 'Fai Rumore' (Make Noise), winner of this year's Sanremo Song Festival, was to have competed for Italy.
