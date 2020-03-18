Mercoledì 18 Marzo 2020 | 15:48

Rome

Govt may ban all open-air activities - Spadafora

Necessary if call to stay at home not heeded says minister

Govt may ban all open-air activities - Spadafora

Rome, March 18 - The government is set to ban all open-air sporting activity after too many people have continued to leave their homes to go jogging or engage in other open-air fitness activities, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora said Wednesday. "I think that in the coming hours we will have to take into consideration the possibility of introducing a total ban on activities in the open air," he said. "If the appeal to stay at home is not heeded we will be forced to place an absolute ban (on these activities)", he said.

