Coronavirus: Serie A may restart May 3-Spadafora

Rome, March 18 - Serie A may restart on May 3 after a coronavirus-enforced suspension, Sports Minister Vincenzo Spadafora told Rai news Wednesday. "I think Serie A may start playing again on May 3, at least that it what we hope," he said. "We will weigh whether it will be with open or closed doors, it will depend on the situation. "Then there will be the European competitions, which will combine with the schedule".