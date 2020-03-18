Govt to set up field hospitals in Lombardy, E.Romagna

Rome, March 18 - The government is gearing to set up field hospitals for the coronavirus in Lombardy and Emilia Romagna to ease some of the pressure on hard-pressed health services in the northern regions hit hardest by the crisis, sources said Wednesday. A hospital at Piacenza should be ready in 72 hours while at Crema an inspection ordered by Defence Minister Lorenzo Guerini is still taking place, they said. Sources later said the Piacenza field hospital would be operational on Friday.