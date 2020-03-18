Coronavirus: Bono releases new song inspired by Italians

Rome, March 18 - U2 frontman Bono has released a new song he says was inspired by Italians' resilience and humour in continuing to sing amid the cooronavirus emergency. "For the Italians who inspired it… for the Irish… for ANYONE who this St. Patrick's day is in a tight spot and still singing. For the doctors, nurses, carers on the front line, it's you we're singing to," said Bono on the Irish group's Instagram account. The song is entitled "Let your love be known". Italians have been belting out the national anthem and evergreen patriotic hits from their balconies and rooftops to cheer the nation up amid the virus crisis.