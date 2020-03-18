Coronavirus: Soon won't be able to help sick - Fontana

Coronavirus: Eurovision Song Contest cancelled
Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. In Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30
Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20
18 Marzo 2020
Milan, March 18 - Lombardy medical facilities will "soon" be unable to help new coronavirus cases, Governor Attilio Fontana said Wednesday urging everyone to stay at home. "Unfortunately the numbers of the contagion are not falling, they continue to be high," he said. "We will soon be unable to give a response to those who fall ill". "Stay at home: if you don't understand that we'll have to be more aggressive".
