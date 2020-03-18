800,000 masks heading for Italy - Di Maio
Rome
18 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 18 - Some 800,000 face masks for the coronavirus have been "unblocked" and are heading for Italy along with 68 respirators from the United States, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. Di Maio told La7 TV "there are countries in the world that want to help and those thinking about themselves. "We are reporting the latter, the ones taking our masks".
