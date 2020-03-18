Coronavirus: Some countries too fatalistic - Di Maio

Rome, March 18 - Some countries are being too fatalistic on the coronavirus and endangering Italian citizens abroad, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said Wednesday. "The fatalism of some countries in the world means that some of our citizens abroad are risking more than those who are here", he said. "We hope to emerge from the crisis as soon as possible, today there is an 86% recovery rate in Wuhan and only one case. "There is light at the end of the tunnel". Di Maio added that, on the closure of borders, "we trust to science".