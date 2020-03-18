Coronavirus: We'll defend strategic firms says Misiani

Rome, March 18 - The Italian government will defend strategic companies through its 'golden power' capability and other instruments in the coronavirus emergency, like France is doing, Deputy Economy Minister Antonio Misiani said Wednesday. "The thinking the French government is doing on the defence of strategic assets can only be mirrored by Italy", Misiani said. Misiani added that it was time to simplify investments. The time for offshoring and "externalizing" production was over amid a crisis that is worse than the 2008 financial crash, he said.