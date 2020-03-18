Coronavirus: 43,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules

800,000 masks heading for Italy - Di Maio
Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. In Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30
Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20
Rome
18 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 18 - Some 43,000 have been cited for breaking coronavirus lockdown rules in the first week of controls, with a million people being checked, the interior ministry said Wednesday. The ministry said the vast majority were people out and about without a valid reason for being out of the house. Under the lockdown rules people can only leave their homes to get food or drugs or other essential services or to go to work.
