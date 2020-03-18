Coronavirus: Helpline for at-risk women says Raggi

800,000 masks heading for Italy - Di Maio
Rome
18 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 18 - Italy has a helpline for women at risk of domestic abuse amid reports that such violence is increasing amid the coronavirus lockdown, Mayor Virginia Raggi recalled Wednesday. "I remind you that if you suffer domestic violence the national number to phone is 1522, free and active round-the-clock," she said. "Rome's anti-violence centres are connected to this number and respond to all the calls for help".
