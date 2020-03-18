Mercoledì 18 Marzo 2020 | 13:59

Rome
800,000 masks heading for Italy - Di Maio

Rome
Govt to set up field hospitals in Lombardy, E.Romagna

Rome
Coronavirus: Some countries too fatalistic - Di Maio

Bologna
Coronavirus: Bologna tests 'drive-thru swabs'

Rome
Coronavirus: 43,000 cited for breaking lockdown rules

Rome
Coronavirus: Helpline for at-risk women says Raggi

Turin
FCA Europe sales down 6.9% in Feb

Rome
Coronavirus: We'll defend strategic firms says Misiani

Rome
Coronavirus: govt's 'Cure Italy' decree goes into effect

Rome
Coronavirus: I've asked God to stop epidemic say pope

Rome
Coronavirus: 2,629 medical professionals infected - report

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

Bariemergenza
Coronavirus, raffiche di controlli e denunce nelle province Bari e BAT

Foggiasegnalazione al 113
Foggia, minaccia i presenti con un coltellaccio: arrestato marocchino 30enne

PotenzaLa decisione
Coronavirus: l’ospedale di Venosa sarà a supporto dell’emergenza

BrindisiNel brindisino
Assicuratore intasca i soldi per pagare bolli scaduti e non li versa: denunciato per truffa

Leccepericolo contagio
Coronavirus, controlli serrati nel Leccese, 61 denunciati

FoggiaL'operazione
Mafia Trinitapoli, omicidio Carbone, preso elemento di spicco clan "De Rosa-Miccoli-Buonarota"

Tarantola fotonotizia
Taranto, #iorestoacasa e il castello si illumina con i colori della bandiera

MateraL'operazione
Coronavirus a Matera, sequestrate 1160 mascherine non a norma

Puglia, il virus

Puglia, il virus avanza: superati i 400 casi, 11 contagiati a Brindisi. Primo morto a Taranto, le vittime salgono a 19. In Basilicata i positivi salgono a 30

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. 16 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi diventano 13

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus, salgono a 158 i contagiati in Puglia. 7 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi restano 10

Coronavirus Puglia, i morti salgono a 18. Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età

Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

Coronavirus, salgono a 18 i positivi in Basilicata

Rome

Coronavirus: govt's 'Cure Italy' decree goes into effect

Helps households and firms, bolsters health service

Rome, March 17 - The government's 25-billion-euro 'Cure Italy' decree to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus on households and businesses and bolster the hard-pressed health system went into effect on Wednesday. The decree, which also aims to trigger cash flows of up to 350 billion with multiplier effects, acts in five areas: measures to boost the health service; measures to support employment; measures to sustain liquidity through the banking system: fiscal measures to support households and businesses; and further measures including deferring tax and mortgage payments and helping parents with young children at home.

