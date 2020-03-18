Coronavirus: govt's 'Cure Italy' decree goes into effect

800,000 masks heading for Italy - Di Maio
Rome
18 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - The government's 25-billion-euro 'Cure Italy' decree to stem the economic impact of the coronavirus on households and businesses and bolster the hard-pressed health system went into effect on Wednesday. The decree, which also aims to trigger cash flows of up to 350 billion with multiplier effects, acts in five areas: measures to boost the health service; measures to support employment; measures to sustain liquidity through the banking system: fiscal measures to support households and businesses; and further measures including deferring tax and mortgage payments and helping parents with young children at home.
