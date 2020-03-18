Coronavirus: 'Lockdown could go beyond April 3' - minister

Rome, March 18 - Transport Minister Paola De Micheli on Wednesday told State broadcaster Rai3's Agorà program that the stringent lockdown measures currently in place in Italy to contain the spread of the coronavirus could be extended beyond April 3. Asked whether the cabinet is considering to extend the measures, the minister said "I don't rule that out". "We will evaluate based on numbers", she said, adding that such evaluations will be "made in the coming days". Lombardy Health Chief Giulio Gallera on Wednesday said either the curve of the spread new COVID-19 cases goes down in the northern region at the center of the epidemic in Italy or "it will be necessary to take measures that are slightly more rigid". Speaking to 7 Gold television about the trend regarding new infections, Gallera said he hoped that "the sacrifices of many and the informed behavior" of Lombardy residents "will be sufficient".