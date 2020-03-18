Coronavirus: Parliament can't close - Fico

Rome, March 18 - Lower House Speaker Roberto Fico said in an interview published on Wednesday that Italy's Parliament cannot shut down amid the coronavirus emergency. Fico told Rome-daily La Repubblica that during these "difficult days" for the country, Parliament can't close, it must be on the frontline - it can't retreat as doctors or other categories working in the midst of the coronavirus emergency are not withdrawing. Asked about the possibility for lawmakers to vote online, the House speaker said the theme was a complex one and suggested the possibility of creating a special committee to discuss legislation before a final vote in the House.