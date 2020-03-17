Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up to 2,503, 26,602 infected

Rome, March 17 - Emergency Commissioner and Civil Protection Chief Angelo Borrelli said Tuesday that 2,503 people have now died with the coronavirus in Italy, 345 more than Monday. That was down slightly on the daily rise of 349 on Monday, which, in turn, was slight lower than Sunday's figure for fatalities. The number of new cases of COVID-19 grew again, however, after a small deceleration on Monday. Borrelli said 26,062 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, 2,989 more than Monday. The rise in new cases of contagions was 2,470 on Monday, compared to 2,853 on Sunday. Borrelli said that 2,941 people in Italy have now recovered from the coronavirus, 192 more than Monday. On Monday the rise in those recovered was 414. The overall number of people infected in Italy, including the death and those who have recovered, has reached 31,056.