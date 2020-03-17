Coronavirus: OK to Italian vaccine pre-clinical trials

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up to 2,503, 26,602 infected
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - The health ministry has greenlit the first animal tests of a vaccine against the coronavirus created by the Takis firm in Italy, the company said Tuesday. The tests will start later this week, company CEO Luigi Aurisicchio told ANSA. They are the first of their kind in Europe, he said. "They are the first step towards creating a vaccine for human use," he said.
