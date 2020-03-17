Martedì 17 Marzo 2020 | 19:28

NEWS DALLA SEZIONE

Rome
Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up to 2,503, 26,602 infected

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up to 2,503, 26,602 infected

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 5-mt-old boy positive at Bambino Gesù

Coronavirus: 5-mt-old boy positive at Bambino Gesù

 
Rome
Coronavirus: OK to Italian vaccine pre-clinical trials

Coronavirus: OK to Italian vaccine pre-clinical trials

 
Milan
Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds

Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds

 
Rome
Fasciani clan is Rome mafia - top court

Fasciani clan is Rome mafia - top court

 
Rome
Coronavirus: De Micheli orders isolation for those returning

Coronavirus: De Micheli orders isolation for those returning

 
Turin
Coronavirus: Agnelli family donates 10 mn

Coronavirus: Agnelli family donates 10 mn

 
Rome
Coronavirus: Europe should learn from Italy - WHO

Coronavirus: Europe should learn from Italy - WHO

 
Beijing
Coronavirus: More masks, docs, supplies en route from China

Coronavirus: More masks, docs, supplies en route from China

 
Rome
Coronavirus: 8,000 cited for lockdown breaches on Monday

Coronavirus: 8,000 cited for lockdown breaches on Monday

 
Rome
Coronavirus: UEFA puts off Euros till 2021

Coronavirus: UEFA puts off Euros till 2021

 

Il Biancorosso

calcio
Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

Bari migliore seconda della C: il salto diretto è più di un'ipotesi

 

NEWS DALLE PROVINCE

BariCoronavirus
Assembramenti, a Casamassima droni contro i menefreghisti. E a Taranto denunciati: bevevano ai giardini

Assembramenti, a Casamassima droni contro i menefreghisti. E a Taranto denunciati: bevevano ai giardini

 
BatI dati
Bat, nuova raffica di controlli per i divieti: fermate 1500 persone, 161 denunciate

Bat, nuova raffica di controlli per i divieti: fermate 1500 persone, 161 denunciate

 
PotenzaI dati
Coronavirus, altri 4 casi in Basilicata: i contagi arrivano a 24.

Coronavirus, altri 4 casi in Basilicata: i contagi arrivano a 24.

 
FoggiaLa fuga
Evasione dal carcere di Foggia: arrestato il 69esimo detenuto fuggito, ricercati in 3

Evasione dal carcere di Foggia: arrestato il 69esimo detenuto fuggito, ricercati in 3

 
LecceLa polemica
Emergenza Coronvairus a Lecce, 300 posti letto bloccati dal valzer dell’ossigeno

Emergenza Coronavirus a Lecce, 300 posti letto bloccati dal valzer dell’ossigeno

 
BrindisiIl virus
Coronavirus Brindisi, sindaco Rossi in quarantena: test negativo

Coronavirus Brindisi, sindaco Rossi in quarantena: test negativo

 
MateraL'operazione
Coronavirus a Matera, sequestrate 1160 mascherine non a norma

Coronavirus a Matera, sequestrate 1160 mascherine non a norma

 
TarantoLa richiesta
Emergenza Covid, dal 12 marzo chiuso a Castellaneta M. ufficio postale, il Comune: «Riaprite»

Emergenza Covid, dal 12 marzo chiuso a Castellaneta M. ufficio postale, il Comune: «Riaprite»

 

i più letti

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. 16 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi diventano 13

Coronavirus, salgono a 320 i contagiati in Puglia. Boom di nuovi casi a Bari. 18 le vittime Basilicata, i positivi sono 20

Coronavirus, salgono a 158 i contagiati in Puglia. 7 le vittimeIn Basilicata i positivi restano 10

Coronavirus Puglia, i morti salgono a 18. Ecco gli ospedali Covid. I contagi per età

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus, azienda pugliese distributore unico del test rapido: il costo è 25 euro

Coronavirus Puglia: 248 contagiati, 16 vittime. Emiliano: «Servono 200 ventilatori»

Coronavirus, in Puglia sono 248 i contagiati, i morti salgono a 16. Bari e Foggia le province più colpite. I dati

Coronavirus, salgono a 13 i positivi in Basilicata

Coronavirus, salgono a 18 i positivi in Basilicata

Rome

Coronavirus: OK to Italian vaccine pre-clinical trials

First in Europe, to start this week says Takis CEO

Coronavirus: OK to Italian vaccine pre-clinical trials

Rome, March 17 - The health ministry has greenlit the first animal tests of a vaccine against the coronavirus created by the Takis firm in Italy, the company said Tuesday. The tests will start later this week, company CEO Luigi Aurisicchio told ANSA. They are the first of their kind in Europe, he said. "They are the first step towards creating a vaccine for human use," he said.

Lascia il tuo commento

Condividi le tue opinioni su

Caratteri rimanenti: 400

LE RUBRICHE

Speciale Abbonamento - Scopri le formule per abbonarti al giornale quotidiano della Gazzetta
Gazzettaffari - Portale di annunci de La Gazzetta del Mezzogiorno
Gazzetta Necrologie

Digital Edition

Sfoglia

abbonati

IL TUO QUOTIDIANO DOVE E QUANDO VUOI

TORNA SU

Archivio Storico

sfoglia

abbonati