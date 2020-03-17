Coronavirus: 5-mt-old boy positive at Bambino Gesù

Coronavirus: Deaths in Italy up to 2,503, 26,602 infected
Rome
17 Marzo 2020
Rome, March 17 - A five-month-old boy has tested positive for the coronavirus at Rome's Bambino Gesù children's hospital and is in good condition, the hospital said Tuesday. The boy was taken to the hospital by ambulance on Sunday, it said. "His case was treated immediately according to safety protocols," the hospital said. There is another male child, whose age was not disclosed, who has the coronavirus at the hospital.
