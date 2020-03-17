Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds
Milan, March 17 - A hospital in Bergamo, among the northern cities hardest hit by the coronavirus, on Tuesday said it had run out of intensive care beds. The Papa Giovanni XXIII Hospital said all its 80 IC beds, reserved for people in serious condition with the coronavirus, were full. Sick people needing ventilation and oxygen will be treated "by resorting to the Italian intensive-care network", the hospital said.
