Fasciani clan is Rome mafia - top court

Rome, March 17 - The Fasciani Clan is one of Rome's mafia groups, the supreme Court of Cassation said Tuesday in its explanation of a November sentence convicting clan members of mafia-related crimes. The top court said the Fascianis had made the "leap" in the 1990s, turning from a criminal gang into one that used fully fledged mafia methods. Another two clans, the Casamonicas and the Spadas, have also been convicted of mafia crimes. The Cassation said the Roma mafia was "different from those in southern Italy but no less dangerous". Italy's three main mafias are 'Ndrangheta from Calabria, Cosa Nostra from Sicily and the Camorra from Naples. There is also a smaller and more localized mafia in Puglia, the Sacra Corona Unita (United Holy Crown, SCU).