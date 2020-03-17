Coronavirus: Agnelli family donates 10 mn

Coronavirus: Bergamo hospital says run out of IC beds
17 Marzo 2020
Turin, march 17 - The Agnelli family on Tuesday donated 10 million euros to the civil protection department to help fight the coronavirus. The family's holding company Exor and its units Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA), Ferrari and CNH Industrial are buying 150 respirators and other medical-health material from foreign suppliers. Free scouting services are being offered to find medical equipment on international markets, and respective customs services for swift import into Italy.
