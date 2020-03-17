Coronavirus: More masks, docs, supplies en route from China

Beijing, March 17 - A second team of 12 Chinese experts has left Zhejiang en route for Italy with 30 pulmonary ventilators, 200,000 masks and nine tonnes of other supplies to help the Italian effort against the coronavirus, the People's Daily said Tuesday. Upon arrival the group will trade experiences and know-how on the prevention and control of COVID-19 with local experts and hospitals, it said. The group will also furnish diagnoses and treatment to the Chinese community in Italy, the daily said.